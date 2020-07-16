NBA Teams That Need to Blow It Up This Offseason

1 of 5

Indiana Pacers

How much the Pacers glean from the upcoming postseason rests almost exclusively with Victor Oladipo. Will he play? Sit out? Can they determine how much of a flight risk he is in 2021 free agency either way?

Having him on the floor makes things easier. Maybe he won't be all the way back from his ruptured right quad, but Indiana will have a better idea of what it's working with moving forward if he's part of the rotation. He is both critical to determining how far the Pacers are from title contention and whether they should look into splitting up the Domantas Sabonis-Myles Turner frontcourt.

Just so we're clear: Indiana's inclusion isn't taken lightly. And it shouldn't be seen as egregious. Oladipo, Sabonis, Turner and Malcolm Brogdon are making nearly $80 million combined next season. That collective commitment will only balloon if Oladipo stays healthy. The Pacers are not pushing ahead with four fringe-max salaries on the roster.

To what end they could pivot is very much to be determined. They didn't prioritize the slow play when they traded Paul George. They're not assuming a different stance when moving lesser players. So don't think of them as a team on the verge of a rebuild but as a franchise that could look to reroute at least one of its four best players—and potentially two.

Philadelphia 76ers

Please refrain from firing up the trade machine to plumb Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons scenarios. Moving one of them should be the Sixers' absolute last resort. They aren't yet at that point and won't be even if they flame out of the first round.

Everyone alongside them is a different story. This roster isn't tailored to prop up its two most important players. Shifting Simmons to the 4 and bringing Al Horford off the bench may help. The offense rates in the 93rd percentile when Embiid and Simmons play without Horford.

But that's hardly an endorsement of how the Sixers are built. They need more functional shooting and ball-handlers beside Embiid and Simmons. Injecting more of both into the roster has to be a priority over the offseason unless Philly wins a title.

It won't be easy. The Sixers will be taxpayers next season and aren't drowning in trade assets. Shake Milton, Matisse Thybulle and draft equity can be used to glitter up proposals, but their primary salary-matching tools are rough. Horford is owed $81 million over the next three seasons ($69 million guaranteed). Tobias Harris is on the books for $147.3 million through 2023-24.

Teams won't be tripping over themselves to acquire those contracts. Thybulle or Josh Richardson may need to be used as sweeteners just to get the money off. They'll have to great creative—read: expansive—with their offers.

Does attaching Harris or Horford to Richardson, Thybulle and draft picks get them in the conversation for an Oladipo or Bradley Beal? What would it cost to pry Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder using Horford? Is Buddy Hield gettable from the Sacramento Kings under the same framework? Is there a smaller-but-impactful move to be made? Philly should be kicking around all these questions already.

Utah Jazz

Including Utah has little to do with the reported friction between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz say they aren't worried about it, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Let's believe them.

That still doesn't let Utah off the hook. Pivotal contract negotiations are coming up, and this roster isn't exactly young.

Mike Conley and Joe Ingles will be in their age-33 seasons next year. Bojan Bogdanovic will be in his age-31 campaign. Gobert is supermax-eligible after this season, and his next deal, whenever it's signed, will kick in for his age-29 go-round. Donovan Mitchell is extension-eligible this year and should be taking home max money as of 2021-22.

Figuring out how to approach this offseason would be a lot easier if the Jazz were about to get a full-strength glimpse at their roster. They're not. Bogdanovic is done for the year after undergoing surgery on his right wrist, and who knows what Conley will look like. He's feeling good, but he's battled left hamstring issues all year while struggling to find his form within an offense that doesn't feature a floor-spacing big.

Utah's most seismic move this offseason could include doubling down. Conley's expiring contract would be a nice anchor in prospective CP3 packages. It could also include gauging the market for Gobert. This, again, isn't to say the Jazz will be at a Gobert-or-Mitchell crossroads. The latter is just easier to build around as a young primary scorer.

And if Gobert is looking for max or near-max money over the longer term, Utah might be better off shopping him now rather than compromising its bigger picture with a contract that, depending on length and cost, doesn't stand to age well.