10 Bold Predictions for NBA's Regular-Season Conclusion

The sheer novelty of the NBA bubble makes almost any prediction about the regular season's conclusion a crapshoot. Whatever baselines you'd normally use for forecasting the results of this unique 22-team, neutral-ground experiment are basically useless.

Oh, the Brooklyn Nets were on a three-game winning streak prior to the shutdown? Cool, but what does that mean set against a backdrop defined by teams' widely varying motivation levels, non-basketball concerns, dramatically altered rosters and the uncertain effects of months-long isolation?

Tepid-Disney-hotel-water-glass-half-full: All this unpredictability might up the odds that some of these bold predictions come true.

What qualifies as bold? For starters, the predicted outcome can't be likely to happen. Only three or four of these, at most, should turn out to be right. Otherwise, were they really that bold?

They can't be entirely without justification, either. To the extent possible, we'll keep these from being completely off-the-wall and offer some statistical or anecdotal support. Wherever the line is between unfounded gut feeling and "if you squint, that looks like evidence," we want to be on it.

Finally, we're not going to touch the topics of player health or whether the regular season will successfully conclude. This is supposed to be fun, so we'll stick to basketball as much as possible.