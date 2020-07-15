Celtics News: 'Every Indication' Kemba Walker Will Play in Restart After Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is expecting Kemba Walker will be healthy and able to play when the season resumes on July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The point guard has been working through a knee injury which has recently limited him at practice.

