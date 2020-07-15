Jazz's Rudy Gobert Says NBA Restart's Anonymous Tip Hotline Is 'Sort of Petty'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

While the NBA's anonymous hotline has reportedly been busy with tips of players breaking health and safety protocols at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, not all athletes are thrilled with its existence.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is among those against it, telling ESPN's Eric Woodyard it's about respect:

"I don't know if someone's gonna use it, but I think it's sort of petty. At the same time, you want to make sure that people respect the rules. But I don't think the line will really help at that point. I think it's more about respecting each other and all do it as a small community. Everyone is pretty much educated about the virus at this point and it's more about respect. At the same time, you want to make sure you socialize and do all those things, but still respecting each other's space and try to wear the mask inside, especially when it's crowded."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on July 14 a number of players have already received warnings based on hotline tips.

Gobert was the first NBA player publicly identified as testing positive for the coronavirus, leading to a league-wide hiatus on March 11. The Jazz star received harsh criticism for appearing to make light of the pandemic and social distancing rules by touching various reporter's items at the end of a media session on March 9.

Since then, Gobert has shown remorse for his actions, recording public service announcements about the virus and working to change public perception of him. Months later, the Frenchmen says he still has some lingering effects from COVID-19, including loss of his sense of smell.

As much as the hotline may seem like a way for players to tattle on each other or cause problems for opponents, it's clear the NBA is navigating an almost impossible terrain as it tries to save its season.

It's going to remain tough to monitor all 22 teams inside the bubble and information is the best way to fight the virus. Gobert has a point in that it may seem petty, but that matters little when a virus is easily spread and could threaten the restart.

Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings and Bruno Caboclo of the Houston Rockets have already been caught breaking the league's protocols in Florida and have been forced to quarantine again for 10 days before they can rejoin their teams.

With the NBA looking to become the first team sport to crown a champion in the United States during the pandemic, it will do whatever it can to minimize risk and provide a way for others to help. Granting anonymity is one way to do that.

Even if it seems petty.