Report: Multiple NBA Players Warned After Anonymous Tips to Violation Hotline

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The NBA enacted fairly strict protocols in the bubble environment it developed at the Walt Disney World Resort outside of Orlando, Florida, to keep players and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those protocols included creating an anonymous hotline to report people who break rules, and it is already being utilized, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.