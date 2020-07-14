Report: Multiple NBA Players Warned After Anonymous Tips to Violation Hotline

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The NBA enacted fairly strict protocols in the bubble environment it developed at the Walt Disney World Resort outside of Orlando, Florida, to keep players and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those protocols included creating an anonymous hotline to report people who break rules, and it is already being utilized, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

