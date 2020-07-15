Pelicans' Jrue Holiday, Wife Lauren Donating Salary to Start Social Justice Fund

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Jrue and Lauren Holiday announced they are donating his salary for the rest of the NBA season to start a social justice fund.

The New Orleans Pelicans star told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump about the Jrue and Lauren Social Justice Impact Fund.

Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the National Basketball Players Association estimates that Jrue could earn up to $5.3 million between the eight regular-season games and potential playoff games.

The Holidays are the latest members of the NBA family to publicly confirm they will contribute to social justice issues.

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills said last week he plans to donate the $1,017,818.54 salary he will earn from the NBA restart to Black Lives Matter organizations in Australia.

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, who was initially noncommittal about playing in the restart, told CNN's Don Lemon on July 6 he decided to join his team and will donate his remaining game checks to the Breathe Again campaign to help bring people together.



Holiday and the Pelicans will play the Utah Jazz on July 30 at 6:30 p.m. ET in their first game back.