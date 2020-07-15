2021 Rose Bowl Still Scheduled Despite Parade Cancellation Amid Pandemic

Pool/Associated Press

The 2021 Rose Bowl is still scheduled to take place despite Wednesday's cancellation of the Rose Bowl parade, according to Alejandra Reyes-Velarde of the Los Angeles Times.

Tournament of Roses CEO David Eads said the game is still on, even if it requires "a socially distanced audience or an empty stadium," Reyes-Velarde wrote.

The upcoming college football season has already been changed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten—the two conferences represented in the Rose Bowl—announced they will play conference-only schedules this fall.

COVID-19 cases are rising in California, and there have been over 7,000 deaths within the state due to the disease. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday increased restrictions to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including the shutdown of indoor restaurant service and bars.

Newsom had previously said sports venues would have to remain empty for an extended stretch.

"It's difficult for me to imagine a stadium that's filled until we have immunity, until we have a vaccine," he said in May, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

The Rose Bowl parade—set for Jan. 1, like the game—was canceled for the first time since World War II in 1945.

"For 132 years, the Tournament of Roses has been able to bring the hope and joy of the new year to people around the world," Eads said, per Reyes-Velarde. "We're really disappointed that we're not going to be able to do that again this year, but the health and well-being of all our participants and guests is our top priority."