Under-23 NBA Prospects With the Most to Prove in Orlando

0 of 5

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Even without fans inside the NBA bubble, the spotlight might feel just as bright to this batch of under-23 ballers.

Each has a tremendous amount to prove for different reasons, which we'll get into later.

For now, let's talk about the players you won't see listed here. It seems obvious, but in this business, things are rarely better left unsaid, so let's get this out of the way: no one age 23 or older. While Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo might all be under the microscope, they're spared from this exercise.

We're also excusing established leaders of teams with little or no expectations. We're as excited as anyone to see De'Aaron Fox going a million miles per hour in pursuit of a playoff berth, but no one will hold it against him if he fails to work a miracle.

For the last stipulation, no freshmen. Like everyone, we'll have our eyes glued to first-year phenoms Ja Morant and (hopefully) Zion Williamson, but no one should expect them to move mountains just yet.

Now that we're clear on who isn't included here, let's discuss the five who are.