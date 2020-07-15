Agent on NBA Players Bringing Weed to Campus: 'You're Asking About Fight Club'

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Plenty of NBA players are likely bringing marijuana to the Orlando bubble for the restarted NBA season, although not everyone wants to talk about it.

"You're asking about Fight Club," an agent told Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "There's no testing for a reason."

The league agreed to suspend drug testing in March when the league was suspended because of the coronavirus. With the season continuing later this month, the NBA will test for performance-enhancing drugs but not recreational ones.

The lack of restrictions could lead to plenty of smoking inside the bubble, with former NBA player Al Harrington even advising players to bring extra.

"Bring more than you think you're going to need," Harrington said of marijuana. "You might have that teammate who's never smoked and might want to try it since they're stuck in a bubble. So you might be supplying other people."

Players in Orlando will be within the bubble for at least 40 days during the seeding games and longer depending on team success. Those in the NBA finals will be there for almost three months.

There are different options for entertainment, including ping pong, video games, movie screenings and DJ sets, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, the players might need something else to pass the time while they are stuck in one spot.