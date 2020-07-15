Rams' Aaron Donald Stays in 99 Club for Madden NFL 21; Unboxes Gift on Video

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald became the latest player to join the "99 Club" for Madden NFL 21 on Wednesday.

Donald's rating was revealed on ESPN's Get Up and highlighted by the video game franchise:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who recently signed a record-setting 10-year, $450 million contract extension, and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey were previously announced as members of this year's 99 Club.

It represents the players who achieve the highest possible rating in the Madden franchise, which phased out a "perfect" 100 rating after its 2000 edition.

The exclusive club had shrunk in its typical annual size, usually featuring between three and five selections for the better part of a decade, before it exploded to include nine players in Madden NFL 19. It dropped back down to four choices last year.

Although rumors have suggested this year's group will remain more standard with four selections, that hasn't been confirmed by EA Sports.

Donald has now appeared in the 99 Club for the fourth consecutive year. It's a well-earned honor having established himself as the most dominant defensive player in the NFL since the Rams selected him in the first round of the 2014 draft.

The 29-year-old Pittsburgh native recorded 48 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended in 2019 despite being double- and triple-teamed on a consistent basis. He's earned six straight Pro Bowl selections and five straight First Team All-Pro honors.

He was also named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018.

Madden NFL 21, which features Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as the cover athlete, is scheduled for an Aug. 28 worldwide release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will become available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X after the next generation of consoles are released later this year.