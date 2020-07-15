Michigan Football's David Ojabo Stuck in Scotland Because of COVID-19 Travel Ban

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 15, 2020

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: General view as a Michigan Wolverines helmet is held in the air during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin won 24-10. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines defensive end David Ojabo is a citizen of the United Kingdom and has been unable to travel from Scotland to join his teammates because of international travel restrictions.  

He tweeted about the situation Tuesday:

A program spokesperson confirmed as much to Orion Sang of the Detroit Free Press, who noted Ojabo was born in Nigeria and eventually moved to Scotland in 2007. However, he attended high school in the United States and signed with Michigan as part of its 2019 recruiting class.

He was a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Sang explained the United States implemented an international travel ban near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why Ojabo has been unable to return to Ann Arbor, Michigan, since he left to go back to Scotland in March when in-person classes were canceled.

Julius Welschof (Germany) and Luiji Vilain (Canada) are two more international scholarship players on Michigan's roster, but they remained on campus during the pandemic and have been participating in voluntary workouts with the team.

The program spokesperson said Michigan is taking a "wait-and-see" approach when it comes to a timeline for Ojabo's return.

The Wolverines' season was scheduled to start Sept. 5 in a high-profile showdown at Washington, but the Big Ten announced it will play a conference-only football schedule in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

While changes could still be made, Michigan's first Big Ten game on its original schedule was Sept. 26 against Wisconsin.

Related

    Biggest Things Impacted by Conference-Only Play

    If college football shifts to conference-only play in 2020, the impact could be felt all over the country

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Biggest Things Impacted by Conference-Only Play

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    LSU HC Ed Orgeron Tells Mike Pence 'Football Is the Lifeblood of Our Country'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    LSU HC Ed Orgeron Tells Mike Pence 'Football Is the Lifeblood of Our Country'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    International travel ban preventing Michigan DL David Ojabo from returning to Ann Arbor

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    International travel ban preventing Michigan DL David Ojabo from returning to Ann Arbor

    mlive
    via mlive

    Michigan DE David Ojabo is currently locked out of the country due to travel ban

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan DE David Ojabo is currently locked out of the country due to travel ban

    Anthony Broome
    via Maize n Brew