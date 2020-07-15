Michigan Football's David Ojabo Stuck in Scotland Because of COVID-19 Travel Ban

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines defensive end David Ojabo is a citizen of the United Kingdom and has been unable to travel from Scotland to join his teammates because of international travel restrictions.

He tweeted about the situation Tuesday:

A program spokesperson confirmed as much to Orion Sang of the Detroit Free Press, who noted Ojabo was born in Nigeria and eventually moved to Scotland in 2007. However, he attended high school in the United States and signed with Michigan as part of its 2019 recruiting class.

He was a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Sang explained the United States implemented an international travel ban near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why Ojabo has been unable to return to Ann Arbor, Michigan, since he left to go back to Scotland in March when in-person classes were canceled.

Julius Welschof (Germany) and Luiji Vilain (Canada) are two more international scholarship players on Michigan's roster, but they remained on campus during the pandemic and have been participating in voluntary workouts with the team.

The program spokesperson said Michigan is taking a "wait-and-see" approach when it comes to a timeline for Ojabo's return.

The Wolverines' season was scheduled to start Sept. 5 in a high-profile showdown at Washington, but the Big Ten announced it will play a conference-only football schedule in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While changes could still be made, Michigan's first Big Ten game on its original schedule was Sept. 26 against Wisconsin.