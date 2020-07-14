Conor McGregor Gifted Astronomia Casino Watch Valued at $620K for Birthday

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Conor McGregor's absurd watch collection added another jewel this week.

According to TMZ, the currently retired UFC star was reportedly gifted the Astronomia Casino by Jacob & Co. for his 32nd birthday on Tuesday.

TMZ reports the watch is valued at $620,000 and McGregor showed off why in a series of pictures posted to his Instagram page.

The timepiece is made with 18K rose gold and features sapphire apertures on the sides.

McGregor's cache of watches is well documented by now but he keeps finding ways to top himself.

In May, the Irishman got his hands on a rare Patek Philippe piece—his third from the famed watchmaker—and one of only 25 in existence.

If he wants to continue expanding his collection, it won't be too long before he lines up another megafight and comes out of retirement.