Conor McGregor Gets Rare Patek Philippe Watch, Says It's 1 of 25 Made in World

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Conor McGregor won't be making any money during this weekend's UFC 249 card, so he decided to spend some instead.

In an Instagram post Friday, McGregor showed off the latest limited release, known as The Hulk, from famed Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe.

The price tag is unknown, but given there were reportedly only 25 made, it's safe to say this didn't come cheap. McGregor's watch collection has been well-established, with the UFC star already racking up two Patek Philippe timepieces worth an estimated total of nearly $160,000.

"They will also never utilise this colour scheme again, such was the difficulty in levelling it out all through the dial," McGregor wrote. "Incredible!"

The fighter stated his watch was No. 12 off the line.

Not a bad consolation prize for being left off the fight card on one of his sport's biggest weekends of the year.