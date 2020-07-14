Nets News: Lance Thomas Signs Contract as Substitute Player for NBA Restart

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 14, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 05: Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks enters the game in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 5, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Forward Lance Thomas is the newest member of the Brooklyn Nets.  

The team announced the signing of Thomas as a substitute player for the NBA restart on Tuesday. He'll be eligible to play immediately. 

A 32-year-old Duke product, Thomas most recently played across town for the New York Knicks where he averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. New York waived him in late June after five seasons despite previously naming him a co-captain in 2017.

Brooklyn marks the fourth NBA stop for Thomas and it could certainly use the help.

The Nets needed to add reinforcements to their roster as quickly as possible with a number of rotation players opting out of the restart for various reasons. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will remain out while continuing to rehab their respective Achilles and shoulder injuries. Both DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel to the league's bubble in the Orlando, Florida area. Wilson Chandler told ESPN's Malika Andrews he opted-out over concerns for the health and safety of his family.

That left Brooklyn without four of its nine most-used players in the middle of a playoff race. 

While the Nets (30-34) are entering the restart in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, they're only half a game up on the Orlando Magic with eight games to play. Should they fail to clinch the seventh seed, they'll need to secure the eighth seed by at least five games in order to avoid a play-in tournament with the ninth-place team. In that scenario, Brooklyn would need to win one game before the ninth-place team wins two games to secure a spot in the postseason. 

Thomas is hoping he can help the Nets avoid that situation. Brooklyn still has Joe Harris, Taurean Prince, Caris LeVert, Garrett Temple and Jarrett Allen all available, but needs experienced players to help out off the bench for at least the next eight games. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The Nets resume their season on Friday, July 31 against Orlando at 1:30 p.m. EST. 

Related

    Jokic Has Arrived in Orlando

    Nuggets tweet pictures of their big man to show fans he's officially arrived (@nuggets)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jokic Has Arrived in Orlando

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Michael Beasley Leaves Bubble

    Nets forward has left the Disney campus, 'unclear' if he'll eventually rejoin the team

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Report: Michael Beasley Leaves Bubble

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Bubble Hotline Being Used

    Some players have been warned about violations after 'multiple tips' were called into anonymous hotline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Bubble Hotline Being Used

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Why the Bubble Is Working 🗣️

    Players, coaches weigh in on why they feel the NBA's COVID-19 safety precautions are working exactly as planned

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Why the Bubble Is Working 🗣️

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report