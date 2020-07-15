College Football Recruiting: Predictions for Korey Foreman, Top 5-Star Prospects

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

There's plenty of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming college football season and how it will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is certain: The work won't stop on the recruiting trail.

Things aren't going to be exactly the same, as remote recruiting tactics could continue to be used in place of the traditional in-person meetings. But college coaches are still going to be focused on adding the best possible recruits to make sure their programs are successful in future seasons.

In the 2021 recruiting class, there are still plenty of top prospects who have yet to commit to a college. That includes the top two recruits in the 247Sports Composite rankings: 5-star defensive ends Korey Foreman and J.T. Tuimoloau.

Here are predictions for where several of the top undecided recruits will end up, including Foreman and Tuimoloau.

Korey Foreman, DE, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

The No. 1 recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings, Foreman decommitted from Clemson in April, less than three months after he had picked the Tigers.

It's still possible he could go to Clemson, but there are now six other schools it's competing with, as Foreman announced his top seven on Twitter last Wednesday.

Among the Corona, California, native's top seven are some of the leading powerhouse programs, as well as Howard, a historically Black college. 5-star basketball recruit Makur Maker recently committed to Howard and pledged to "make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow."

USC would allow Foreman to stay close to home, though. According to Greg Biggins of 247Sports.com, the Trojans may "need to win some games this season to land Foreman." However, it's unclear how the pandemic impacting the season could affect USC's pursuit of the top recruit in the country.

Could Foreman instead go to a school such as LSU or Clemson, the two teams that played in last season's CFP National Championship?

It's worth noting that Drake Jackson, who was a member of the Trojans' 2019 recruiting class, went from Centennial High School to USC and fared well, collecting 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his freshman season. He could put in a good word for the Trojans with Foreman, and the two could get another season or two playing together on the same defensive line.

USC has landed 11 4-star recruits in the 2021 class, but it has yet to secure a 5-star prospect. Expect that to change as Foreman joins the Trojans and becomes an integral part of their defense in the years to come.

Prediction: Foreman commits to USC

J.T. Tuimoloau, DE, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish, Wash.)

Will Ohio State's 2021 class get even stronger by adding Tuimoloau, or could Washington convince the 5-star defensive end to stay in state and potentially play two sports during his college career?

At this point, the Buckeyes and Huskies appear to be the two favorites to land the No. 2 recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings, but there's plenty of time for things to change this fall. But it's clear why he has interest in potentially playing for Ohio State or Washington at the next level.

The Buckeyes currently have the No. 1 2021 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings, as they've already landed four 5-star commitments. They're poised to continue to be one of the top programs in the next few years, and playing for them would give Tuimoloau a strong chance of being on a winning team.

However, not only did the Huskies offer Tuimoloau a football scholarship, but they've also given him a basketball offer, according to 247Sports.com's Brandon Huffman. Even if he doesn't end up playing both sports, it shows how much interest Washington has in him.

Although both offers have their strengths, it seems more likely Tuimoloau will head to Ohio State, where he'll likely contend for a national championship and have the opportunity to play for a top-tier defense.

Prediction: Tuimoloau commits to Ohio State

Tommy Brockermeyer, OT, All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, Texas)

Tommy Brockermeyer is the top offensive lineman in the 2021 class, as he's ranked fifth in the 247Sports Composite rankings. A 6'6", 283-pound offensive tackle, he has the potential to anchor a top college team's offensive line in the near future.

A lot of top programs have shown interest in Brockermeyer, but the 247Sports Crystal Ball has two as the most likely to land the 5-star tackle: Alabama and Texas. It currently gives the Crimson Tide the edge with a 75 percent chance of getting him.

Alabama is consistently one of the top programs in the country, and head coach Nick Saban never has trouble landing commitments from top-tier recruits. The Tide's top offensive linemen have also frequently been selected early in the NFL draft, as tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was drafted No. 10 overall by the Cleveland Browns in April.

But if Brockermeyer decides he wants to stay in state, then Texas wouldn't be a bad place to play his college ball. Not only that, but his father, Blake, was an All-American offensive lineman for the Longhorns in the 1990s.

Both programs will have convincing arguments to try to persuade Brockermeyer to come to school there, but the prediction here is that Texas will keep working hard to land him and eventually earn a commitment. He would be the Longhorns' second 5-star prospect in the class and would boost them up the rankings.

Prediction: Brockermeyer commits to Texas