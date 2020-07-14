Report: Rockets' James Harden May Travel to NBA Restart with Russell Westbrook

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 11: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets and James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets seen on court during the game against the Boston Celtics on February 11, 2020 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets star James Harden could accompany teammate Russell Westbrook when Westbrook travels to the NBA's campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, according to Stadium's Shams Charania.

Charania reported that "everyone around the Rockets is optimistic that they will be able to get Westbrook and Harden into Orlando sooner than later."

Westbrook announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19:

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

