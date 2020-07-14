Report: Rockets' James Harden May Travel to NBA Restart with Russell Westbrook

Report: Rockets' James Harden May Travel to NBA Restart with Russell WestbrookJuly 14, 2020
Bill Baptist/Getty Images
Houston Rockets star James Harden could accompany teammate Russell Westbrook when Westbrook travels to the NBA's campus at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, according to Stadium's Shams Charania.
Charania reported that "everyone around the Rockets is optimistic that they will be able to get Westbrook and Harden into Orlando sooner than later."
Westbrook announced Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Why the Bubble Is Working 🗣️
Players, coaches weigh in on why they feel the NBA's COVID-19 safety precautions are working exactly as planned