11 MLB Umpires Reportedly Opt Out of 2020 Season amid COVID-19

With the 2020 MLB season set to begin on July 23, 11 umpires have decided to opt out or not participate, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the league is offering full pay and service time to umpires who are at high risk of suffering serious illness if they contract COVID-19. This reportedly includes consideration for age and medical history among the umpires.

