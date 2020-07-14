11 MLB Umpires Reportedly Opt Out of 2020 Season amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JULY 09: Former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek umpires in an intrasquad game during Summer Workouts at Fenway Park on July 09, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With the 2020 MLB season set to begin on July 23, 11 umpires have decided to opt out or not participate, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. 

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the league is offering full pay and service time to umpires who are at high risk of suffering serious illness if they contract COVID-19. This reportedly includes consideration for age and medical history among the umpires.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Best MLB Players of the 1990s: OFs

    Does @JoelReuter put Griffey or Bonds at No. 1 in his rankings?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Best MLB Players of the 1990s: OFs

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    A's Manaea: I Don't Have Much Respect for Astros

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's Manaea: I Don't Have Much Respect for Astros

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Anonymous Exec: Verlander 'Came Out of College a Total S--tshow'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Anonymous Exec: Verlander 'Came Out of College a Total S--tshow'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Athletes Trying to Buy Mets 💰

    Brian Urlacher, Travis Kelce and Bradley Beal among star athletes joining A-Rod and J-Lo's bid to buy Mets (ESPN)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Athletes Trying to Buy Mets 💰

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report