Desperation Trades to Get NBA's Worst 10 Teams to 2021 Playoffs

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

The 2021 playoffs are within the grasp of all 30 NBA teams—no matter how far they might seem to be from that threshold. Or, at least that's what we're out to prove with an unusual thought experiment.

Basically: What if the teams that ranked in the bottom 10 in pre-hiatus winning percentage scrapped whatever rebuilding plans they had and focused solely on making the 2021 postseason? Could they do it?

Don't ask whether they should take this approach. The answer to that is almost always going to be "no" because the deals we're proposing will be inherently shortsighted and geared toward winning in the present at the expense of future assets. If it helps frame the experiment, pretend Commissioner Adam Silver sent secret memos to each of these teams saying the NBA was going to institute relegation, and that they had to make one trade to avoid getting sent down to a hypothetical lower league reserved for lottery teams.

Some interesting paradigm shifts arise in this process. For example, Kevin Love is no longer a must-trade albatross for the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers. Instead, the veteran with championship experience becomes the one guy they shouldn't trade. Conversely, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, two theoretical building blocks who aren't contributing to wins right now, are highly expendable.

Fun, right?

These hypothetical trades will take place once the league year flips, using 2020-21 salaries. We'll match money and make the deals as close to cap-legal as possible, given the uncertainty surrounding next year's financials. And just to make things even more interesting (and probably harder), we'll make a rule against trading more than one draft pick. It'd be too easy to snare veteran talent by offering up three future unprotected first-rounders. That's cheating, and we won't have it.

One last thing. We're skipping the Golden State Warriors. They don't need to make any trades to put themselves in playoff position next season. Though their record was among the 10 worst in the league this season, they'll get all the help they need via returns to health from All-Stars and MVPs already on the roster.