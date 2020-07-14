Reliving the Worst WWE Championship Reigns of the Last 20 Years

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

It's almost irrefutable that the WWE Championship doesn't mean as much as it once did, mostly because of how times have changed compared to when it was originally introduced in 1963 as well as how there are two top titles in WWE these days.

Despite that, it is still a monumental moment whenever a Superstar reaches the mountaintop of WWE and captures the championship. Regardless of how exciting the subsequent reign is, they will at least go down in history for having held the gold, if nothing else.

Ideally, the best and/or most popular performer in any promotion should be positioned as the world champion, but that isn't always the case in WWE. The top title tends to be in the possession of whoever the company is planning on pushing next, even if it isn't someone the audience approves of.

To Drew McIntyre's credit, he's done his best in the role under the current circumstances. In fact, there have been far worse champions who had the luxury of competing in front of actual crowds, though it should be noted that the titleholder's inability to get over or have a lengthy reign isn't always their own fault.

Less-than-stellar WWE Championship reigns can consist of anything and everything from bad booking, lack of compelling storylines, minimal character development and mediocre matches. Shockingly, some stars since 2000 have managed to check off every one of those boxes.

There have been more worthwhile champions than not in the past 20 years, but it's those terrible ones who live on in infamy because of how they were handled and how they failed spectacularly.