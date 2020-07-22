Ranking the 10 Best NBA Teams of the 1990s

0 of 11

The NBA has been on hiatus for a whopping four months. And though the season's reboot is looming, the league's history remains a captivating topic of conversation.

As we barrel toward the continuation of 2019-20, let's look at the best teams the NBA has ever produced.

We already broke down the 2010s and 2000s. Now, let's look at the 1990s.

Of course, you'll hear plenty about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls here. It's tough to imagine any of the six title teams losing to any other squad from the decade, but there were some other stars and teams that made names for themselves in the '90s.

Hakeem Olajuwon snuck in two titles. Karl Malone and John Stockton pushed MJ and Scottie Pippen. Tim Duncan made his debut before dominating the 2000s. And Isiah Thomas was the last star to take it to Jordan before his first three-peat.

To see where they all fall, scroll through the article. But first, some words on how we reached this order.