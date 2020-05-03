Top Takeaways from Night 3 of Chicago Bulls Documentary 'The Last Dance'

0 of 9

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The third night of ESPN's landmark documentary event, The Last Dance, has come and gone. And, as was the case with the first two nights, it didn't disappoint.

Episode 5 kicks off with a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who in many ways came closer to a Jordan-like run than anyone we've seen since MJ. It gets into the shoe business and Michael Jordan's duel with Clyde Drexler.

The Dream Team takes center stage for a while. Toni Kukoc finally gets some love, though the pieces on him are still mostly foreshadowing.

In Episode 6, the documentary finally tackles the greenback elephant in the room: Jordan's gambling habits.

And following a breakdown of the 1993 Finals against the Phoenix Suns, there are hints toward the first retirement and year off with baseball.

All that and more follow in this edition of the biggest takeaways from sports' biggest weekly event.