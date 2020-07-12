Report: Anthony Davis' Lakers Jersey to Display Name, Not Social Justice Message

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will keep his last name on the back of his jersey when the NBA resumes the 2019-20 season at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears reported the NBA reached an agreement with the National Basketball Players Association that would allow players to wear social justice-themed messages on their jerseys. Spears listed the 29 messages that will be approved for usage.

