Rose Namajunas, Jessica Andrade and All Fighter Payouts from UFC 251 Card

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 12: (L-R) Rose Namajunas punches Jessica Andrade of Brazil in their strawweight fight during the UFC 251 event at Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 12, 2020 on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

For the second time in as many bouts, Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade earned themselves Fight of the Night bonuses.

The strawweights came home with the honor after their UFC 251 slugfest Saturday, which saw Namajunas earn a split-decision victory. Davey Grant and Jiri Prochazka earned Performance of the Night bonuses.

Grant knocked out Martin Day in Round 3 of their bantamweight bout, while Prochazka KO'd Volkan Oezdemir in the second round of their light heavyweight matchup. Both fighters were on the undercard.

Andrade won the first fight over Namajunas at UFC 237 with a second-round knockout, taking home the strawweight championship. She dropped the title to Zhang Weili last August.

Namajunas' win should get her in immediate contention to regain the strawweight championship, which could then possibly be defended in a rubber match against Andrade.

Every fighter who won an award will take home an extra $50,000. 

