Video: Lakers' LeBron James Speaks on His Mindset After Arriving at NBA's Campus

LeBron James' focus hasn't changed as he and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates adapt to the unique circumstances of the NBA's restart in Florida.

"I'm here for one goal and one goal only," James said in a video conference with reporters. "And that's to win a championship."

"That's to get better every single day, that's my mindset. My mindset is to do that on the floor. My mindset off the floor is to continue to give education, continue to give guidance to my community. I'm here to do nothing else besides that, play the game at a high level, bring a championship back to L.A., hopefully, and also continue to push the envelope on creating change for my people."

His comments begin at the 2:52 mark.

The Lakers departed for Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday, with James tweeting the "s--t felt like I'm headed to do a bid man!"

At the least, James and his colleagues will be unable to see their families in the NBA's "bubble" until the first round of the playoffs. Upon whittling the field down from 22 to 16, the league will allow a limited number of guests inside the bubble.

Getting back to regular practices and games should help some sense of normalcy return. The Lakers were back on the court Saturday to prepare for the resumption of the regular season.

Los Angeles is widely considered one of the top title favorites. Caesars Palace lists the Lakers at +180 to win the championship, better odds than both the Milwaukee Bucks (+275) and Los Angeles Clippers (+325).

Part of that stems from the fact head coach Frank Vogel has largely the same roster as he did when the NBA suspended the season.

Losing Avery Bradley will hurt because of how valuable he was as a perimeter defender. JR Smith simply can't bring the same skills to the table. Otherwise, the Lakers remain intact.

James' performance to date might be the single biggest reason why the team is viewed so highly in the title race. The 16-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 10.6 assists along with 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. He has also showed a renewed commitment to defense, holding opponents to 30.8 percent on three-pointers, per NBA.com.

LeBron's motivation is rarely in question, and his comments on Saturday underscored his desire to lift the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy for a fourth time.