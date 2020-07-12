Quinn Cook Reveals Text Message LeBron James Sent to Lakers Teammates

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles. If James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega polling sites for the November general election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James and your toxic ex have one thing in common: sending text messages saying "I miss you."

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook revealed the text LeBron sent teammates while the NBA was on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"'Bron sent a text after 2 weeks or so when we all hadn't been together: 'Miss you guys.' Just something uplifting like, 'Can't wait to get back on the floor with you guys, finish what we started,'" Cook told reporters Saturday.

The Lakers traveled to Orlando late last week as the NBA convenes in its "bubble" ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 season. At the time of the season's pause, the Lakers were the top seed in the Western Conference and considered among the favorites to win the title.

Caesars Palace has the Lakers as +180 favorites to help James hoist his fourth championship.

With the "bubble" limiting exposure to the outside world, it's likely the Lakers will get to spend a lot of their free moments together making up for lost time. 

