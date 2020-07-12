9 Fights We Need to See After UFC 251

0 of 10

From the early vantage point, UFC 251, the promotion’s first event on Fight Island (Yas Island in Abu Dhabi) was touted as one of the best fight cards of 2020 thus far.

It delivered on those lofty expectations.

The card, which commenced at an ungodly 2:00am local time, started with a bang as English bantamweight Davey Grant removed the batteries from Martin Day with blistering left hand. After a handful of slow fights—and way too many groin shots—the undercard action rolled on with highlight-reel finishes from Makwan Amirkhani and Jiri Prochazka.

The UFC 251 main card, as expected, was no less entertaining.

After a pair of impressive victories from Amanda Ribas and Rose Namajunas, we watched Petr Yan batter Jose Aldo to a bloody TKO win to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. The night concluded with successful title defenses from Alexander Volkanovski and Kamaru Usman, who defeated Max Holloway and Jorge Masvidal respectively.

It will likely to take some time to digest all of the UFC 251 action, but even so soon after the card's conclusion, there are a number of matchups that the UFC should look into booking as soon as possible.

