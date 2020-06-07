6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 250

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

On Saturday night, the UFC promoted its first ever pay-per-view event out of its new Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In terms of action, the card was an absolute success.

In the UFC 250 main event, we saw reigning UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes defend that former title with a lopsided, unanimous decision win over the absurdly tough Felicia Spencer.

In the co-main event, we watched former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt get back on track after three-straight knockout losses with a blistering knockout win over Raphael Assuncao.

Other highlights of the main card included dazzling stoppage victories from the likes of Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley, while the undercard featured key wins from talents like Cody Stamann and Alex Perez, to name a few.

So where do the stars of this action-packed card go from here? As ever, there are plenty of interesting matches to be made, but these are the six fights we're hoping to see next.