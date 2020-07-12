The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 251

1 of 10

Going in, it appeared to have everything.

This bout featured arguably the UFC's most interesting fighter in Jorge Masvidal and a respected champion in Kamaru Usman, who was aiming to both defend a belt and prolong a win streak.

And, oh yeah, the main event at the most unique venue that the promotion has ever seen.

But when punch came to kick, it veered anticlimactic.

Far from the fireworks the fighters promised during a brief run-up, their welterweight title fight instead turned into a technical grind in Usman's grappling wheelhouse, and he did everything necessary to win a somnambulant unanimous decision across five rounds.

Two judges gave Usman all five rounds, while one scored it 4-1 in his favor.

Bleacher Report agreed with the third judge and deemed it 49-46 for Usman.

It was the champion's 16th consecutive win overall, his 12th straight win in the UFC and his second defense of the 170-pound championship he took from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235.

But even Bisping conceded it was hardly thrilling.

"Is it the most exciting thing for the people watching? No," he said. "But is it effective? Yes. And the main thing for Usman is winning this fight. Neither man cares how they do it. All that matters is winning. Winning the fight is the most important thing. Winning the fans doesn't count."

The statistics illustrated the one-sided nature of things.

Usman landed 94 significant strikes and 263 overall strikes compared to Masvidal's respective totals of 66 and 88. The champion scored all five of the fight's takedowns as well and finished with 10 minutes, six seconds of clinch control time.

Masvidal was never in serious danger of being stopped, but he also never mounted much offense beyond a flurry of punches and kicks in the first round. Usman's corner team seemed to sense their foe's subsequent weakness and urged their fighter to close distance and grind on him whenever possible.

Masvidal took the fight on less than a week's notice after Usman's scheduled challenger, Gilbert Burns, tested positive for COVID-19. The champion heard Masvidal being given significant credit for taking the fight with little planning but pointed out that it wasn't an easy transition for him, either.

"Gamebred is the biggest, baddest dude out there right now, and I had to switch gears and prepare for him on six days' notice," Usman said. "I had to make a mental shift. He is tough, and he showed it out there.

"I'm just a level better. I have more tools in the toolbox, and when I need to I can pull them out and use them."