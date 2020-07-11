Report: Bucks' Kyle Korver to Wear 'Black Lives Matter' on NBA Restart Jersey

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Kyle Korver has chosen to wear "Black Lives Matter" on the back of his jersey during the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Korver and the rest of the players on the 22 teams taking part in the league's restart have the option to put one of 29 different messages on the back of their jerseys, and they are the following, per Dan Woike and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times:

"'Black Lives Matter,' 'I Can't Breathe,' 'Vote,' 'Justice,' 'Stand Up,' 'Listen,' 'Listen to Us,' 'Say Their Names,' 'Peace,' 'How Many More,' 'Education Reform,' 'Liberation,' 'Equality,' 'Freedom,' 'Enough,' Si Se Puede,' 'Say Her Name,' 'Mentor,' 'I Am A Man,' 'Speak Up,' 'Ally,' 'Anti-Racist,' 'Justice Now,' 'Power to the People,' 'See Us,' 'Hear Us,' 'Respect Us,' 'Love Us,' and 'Group Economics.'"

Portland Trail Blazers center Zach Collins is also looking to put "Black Lives Matter" on the back of his jersey, per AJ McCord of KOIN on Thursday.

As Haynes noted, Korver penned an article for the Players' Tribune in April in which he discussed his white privilege and the inequalities that Black Americans face daily:

"The fact that black Americans are more than five times as likely to be incarcerated as white Americans is wrong. The fact that black Americans are more than twice as likely to live in poverty as white Americans is wrong. The fact that black unemployment rates nationally are double that of overall unemployment rates is wrong. The fact that black imprisonment rates for drug charges are almost six times higher nationally than white imprisonment rates for drug charges is wrong. The fact that black Americans own approximately one-tenth of the wealth that white Americans own is wrong."

Korver also discussed an incident with his then-Atlanta Hawks teammate Thabo Sefolosha, who was the victim of police brutality in New York City in April 2015.

Korver wrote:

"A few months later, a jury found Thabo not guilty on all charges. He settled with the city over the NYPD's use of force against him. And then the story just sort of..... disappeared. It fell away from the news. Thabo had surgery and went through rehab. Pretty soon, another NBA season began—and we were back on the court again.

"Life went on.

"But I still couldn't shake my discomfort."

Two months later, Korver spoke with ex-Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Richard Jefferson and said that he would sit out the NBA's restart in July if his teammates felt they could better accomplish change via the ongoing social justice moment by choosing not to participate:

Korver and the Bucks will be participating in the restart, which will begin July 30. The Bucks are the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference and hold the NBA's best record.