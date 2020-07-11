Video: Former Pistons Arena The Palace of Auburn Hills Imploded After 32 Years

AUBURN HILLS, MI - OCTOBER 06: A general exterior view of The Palace of Auburn Hills on October 6, 2019 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Palace was a multi-purpose arena that was the former home of the Detroit Pistons of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Detroit Shock of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), the Detroit Vipers of the International Hockey League, the Detroit Safari of the Continental Indoor Soccer League, and the Detroit Fury of the Arena Football League. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The Palace of Auburn Hills, longtime home of the Detroit Pistons, was imploded on Saturday. 

Located in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the arena opened its doors for the first time in August 1988 for a Sting concert.

The Pistons hosted their first regular-season game at the Palace on Nov. 5, 1988, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 94-85. They went on to win the first of two straight NBA championships that season. 

It was also the scene of the infamous "Malice at the Palace," which resulted in criminal charges against five Indiana Pacers players after a brawl between them and Pistons players saw members of the Pacers enter the stands to fight with spectators. Five fans were also charged with assault and battery.

After the Pistons moved into the Little Caesars Arena before the 2017-18 season, the Palace closed its doors for good in October 2017. 

In addition to the Pistons, the arena also served as the home to several professional sports teams in Detroit, including the WNBA's Detroit Shock (1998-09) and Arena Football League's Detroit Fury (2001-04).

