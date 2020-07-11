SEC Commissioner Sankey: 'We Are Running out of Time' for 2020 Football Season

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said Saturday the power brokers of college football are "running out of time to correct and get things right" to complete the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sankey explained on ESPN Radio's Marty & McGee that his concern about whether the campaign can safely take place is now "high to very high":

"We put a medical advisory group together in early April with the question, 'What do we have to do to get back to activity?' and they've been a big part of the conversation. But the direct reality is not good and the notion that we've politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings. There's some very clear advice about—you can't mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk? ... We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be."

