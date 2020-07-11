Hunter Henry Doesn't Anticipate Signing New Chargers Contract Before NFL Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: Hunter Henry #86 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during the warm up before the game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on November 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry said Friday he doesn't expect to sign a long-term contract extension before the July 15 deadline.

Henry, who signed the one-year tender associated with the franchise tag in April, told Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group he doesn't know of any ongoing discussions between the Chargers and his representatives.

"I don't think anything will get done, but we'll see," he said.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Top Landing Spots for Raheem Mostert in Potential Trade

    Mostert, a key playmaker in the 49ers' Super Bowl run, asked for a trade through his agent earlier this week 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Landing Spots for Raheem Mostert in Potential Trade

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Titans Are Better Off Riding the Franchise Tag with Derrick Henry

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Titans Are Better Off Riding the Franchise Tag with Derrick Henry

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting the 2008 NFL Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Re-Drafting the 2008 NFL Draft

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL, NFLPA Still Not Agreed on Training Camp Start Date

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    NFL, NFLPA Still Not Agreed on Training Camp Start Date

    SI.com
    via SI.com