Hunter Henry Doesn't Anticipate Signing New Chargers Contract Before NFL Season

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry said Friday he doesn't expect to sign a long-term contract extension before the July 15 deadline.

Henry, who signed the one-year tender associated with the franchise tag in April, told Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group he doesn't know of any ongoing discussions between the Chargers and his representatives.

"I don't think anything will get done, but we'll see," he said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.