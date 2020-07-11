UFC 4 Reveals Jorge Masvidal, Israel Adesanya Cover, Release Date, Video Trailer

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

EA Sports announced Saturday that UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will grace the cover of the UFC 4 video game this year:

EA also released a gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated title:

One of the most unique aspects of the game is the addition of heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as playable characters. Those who pre-order UFC 4 will be able to utilize Fury and Joshua in-game as soon as they receive it.

UFC 4's worldwide release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is set for Aug. 14.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

