UFC 4 Reveals Jorge Masvidal, Israel Adesanya Cover, Release Date, Video Trailer

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JULY 10: Jorge Masvidal poses on the scale during the UFC 251 official weigh-in inside Flash Forum at UFC Fight Island on July 10, 2020 on Yas Island Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

EA Sports announced Saturday that UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will grace the cover of the UFC 4 video game this year:

EA also released a gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated title:

One of the most unique aspects of the game is the addition of heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as playable characters. Those who pre-order UFC 4 will be able to utilize Fury and Joshua in-game as soon as they receive it.

UFC 4's worldwide release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is set for Aug. 14.

             

            

