Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones 'Negotiating' Contract After Patrick Mahomes' Deal

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly turned their focus to defensive tackle Chris Jones after signing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a massive 10-year, $450 million contract extension.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on SportsCenter the Chiefs and Jones, who received the team's franchise tag in March, have resumed discussions about a potential long-term deal before the July 15 deadline after an extended hiatus in talks:

"I'm told the Chiefs and Jones have begun talking, which is a big victory because it's been quiet for months on that front. They've really had no communication. They've at least started negotiating. The Chiefs got the Patrick Mahomes deal done. They'd like to move on to Jones, who is considered a top-three defensive tackle, but that's going to cost them well over $20 million. It's just unclear how far they're willing to go at this point, but they want to keep one of their best players."

                 

