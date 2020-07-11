Paul George Talks 'Insecurities' About Shoulder Injuries, Health for NBA Restart

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George said Friday he dealt with "insecurities" when he returned from shoulder surgery to make his team debut in November.

George, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder last July, explained the four-month layoff because of the coronavirus pandemic has allowed him to move past those concerns as the NBA prepares to resume its 2019-20 season, saying he feels "great again."

"Feeling back to myself again," he told reporters.

George has still produced at a high level despite the initial self-doubt.

The 30-year-old California native has averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.3 steals across 42 appearances this season. He's shot 43.2 percent from the field, including 39.9 percent from beyond the arc, and 88.2 percent on free throws.

His success combined with the continued dominance of reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has helped guide the Clippers to a 44-20 record. That ranks second in the Western Conference behind the rival Los Angeles Lakers (49-14) and means they've clinched a playoff berth before the restart.

Clips head coach Doc Rivers said he spoke with each player upon the team's arrival to Orlando.

"The message is: we're on a mission," Rivers told reporters. "We've been deployed. Nothing is going to distract us. We're not going to complain about anything. Right now, personally, I think it's been impressive. When you watch what the NBA has done to try to pull this off, it's really impressive."

While L.A. can afford to bring its key players back up to full speed at a reasonable pace with its postseason berth already locked down, the West's depth means there won't be any pushovers in the playoffs. It's going to take three hard-fought series to make the Finals.

A full-strength George could be the difference-maker for the Clippers. Although playing alongside Leonard has caused his numbers to dip from when he served as the go-to option last season in OKC, he's proved he can be among the NBA's top players.

The Clippers are scheduled for their first game of the restart July 30 against the Lakers.