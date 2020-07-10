Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Has Best Hands of All Time, NFL Assistant Coach Says

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2020

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins plays against the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has received some heavy praise from coaches across the NFL.

As part of an article written by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in which more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players voted on the 10 best wideouts in the NFL, one NFL offensive assistant had this to say about Hopkins: "Not the fastest or quickest, but no one can guard him. All the coaches I've talked to say he's got the best hands they've ever seen."

Hopkins, 28, spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Houston Texans before shockingly getting traded to the Cardinals this offseason for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

                       

