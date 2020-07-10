Champions League Draw 2020: Schedule of Dates for Quarters, Semis Fixtures

Champions League Draw 2020: Schedule of Dates for Quarters, Semis FixturesJuly 10, 2020
UEFA held a draw on Friday for the remainder of the 2019-20 Champions League, which was in the midst of the Round of 16 when play was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament will shift to a single-match format beginning in the quarter-finals, when the entire event moves to Lisbon, Portugal. The remaining matches in the current round will take place at home stadiums around Europe (if possible under COVID-19 guidelines).
Here's a look at the draw results, per ESPN:
Round of 16 (Aug. 7-8)
- Chelsea (0) vs. Bayern Munich (3)
- Napoli (1) vs. Barcelona (1)
- Real Madrid (1) vs. Manchester City (2)
- Lyon (1) vs. Juventus (0)
Quarter-finals (Aug. 12-16)
- Real Madrid or Manchester City vs. Lyon or Juventus
- RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid
- Napoli or Barcelona vs. Chelsea or Bayern Munich
- Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Semi-finals (Aug. 18-19)
- Real Madrid, Manchester City, Lyon or Juventus vs. Napoli, Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich
- RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs. Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain
The tournament final will be played on Aug. 23.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Full Europa League Draw 🚨
• Man Utd/LASK vs. Başakşehir/Copenhagen • Inter/Getafe vs. Rangers/Leverkusen • Olympiacos/Wolves vs. Sevilla/Roma • Wolfsburg/Shakhtar vs. Eintracht Frankfurt/FC Basel