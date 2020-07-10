Champions League Draw 2020: Schedule of Dates for Quarters, Semis Fixtures

UEFA held a draw on Friday for the remainder of the 2019-20 Champions League, which was in the midst of the Round of 16 when play was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will shift to a single-match format beginning in the quarter-finals, when the entire event moves to Lisbon, Portugal. The remaining matches in the current round will take place at home stadiums around Europe (if possible under COVID-19 guidelines).

Round of 16 (Aug. 7-8)

  • Chelsea (0) vs. Bayern Munich (3)
  • Napoli (1) vs. Barcelona (1)
  • Real Madrid (1) vs. Manchester City (2)
  • Lyon (1) vs. Juventus (0)

               

Quarter-finals (Aug. 12-16)

  • Real Madrid or Manchester City vs. Lyon or Juventus
  • RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid
  • Napoli or Barcelona vs. Chelsea or Bayern Munich
  • Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain

                

Semi-finals (Aug. 18-19)

  • Real Madrid, Manchester City, Lyon or Juventus vs. Napoli, Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich
  • RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs. Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

              

The tournament final will be played on Aug. 23.

                 

