Champions League Draw 2020: Schedule of Dates for Quarters, Semis Fixtures

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

UEFA held a draw on Friday for the remainder of the 2019-20 Champions League, which was in the midst of the Round of 16 when play was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament will shift to a single-match format beginning in the quarter-finals, when the entire event moves to Lisbon, Portugal. The remaining matches in the current round will take place at home stadiums around Europe (if possible under COVID-19 guidelines).

Here's a look at the draw results, per ESPN:

Round of 16 (Aug. 7-8)

Chelsea (0) vs. Bayern Munich (3)

Napoli (1) vs. Barcelona (1)

Real Madrid (1) vs. Manchester City (2)

Lyon (1) vs. Juventus (0)

Quarter-finals (Aug. 12-16)

Real Madrid or Manchester City vs. Lyon or Juventus

RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid

Napoli or Barcelona vs. Chelsea or Bayern Munich

Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Semi-finals (Aug. 18-19)

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Lyon or Juventus vs. Napoli, Barcelona, Chelsea or Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid vs. Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain

The tournament final will be played on Aug. 23.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.