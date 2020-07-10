College Football Recruiting: Latest Predictions for 5-Star DE Korey Foreman

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Most of the top college football programs are in the mix to sign 5-star defensive end Korey Foreman.

The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021 recently listed the seven candidates for his signature. Foreman will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, USC and Howard.

Foreman became available on the recruiting market again in April, when he decommitted from Clemson, but the Tigers did not leave the race to sign him entirely.

The defensive lineman from California confirmed that his next commitment will be his last, per The State's Phil Kornblut:

"I do, I do, but certain things I'm taking under consideration. I like doing research and little things about different colleges and other things like that. I'm just trying to pay attention and know exactly if I do go to Clemson, where I'm actually committing to and a whole of other stuff like that. The next time I commit will be the last time I commit."

Dabo Swinney's side has a single 5-star player committed in the class of 2021, but it ranks second behind Ohio State because of its 12 pledges from 4-star recruits.

If the Tigers end up with Foreman, it would mark the second straight recruiting cycle in which Clemson landed the No. 1 recruit after signing Bryan Bresee, who is also a defensive lineman, in the class of 2020.

Alabama and Georgia currently sit behind Clemson in the team rankings, but both are capable of surging to the top if they ink signatures from the collection of top recruits still available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Crimson Tide have been a force on the recruiting path for quite some time, and Georgia has put its name in the upper echelon during the Kirby Smart era.

Alabama recently moved up to No. 11 by bringing in offensive tackle JC Latham and wide receiver Jacorey Brooks, both of whom are 5-star players.

Nick Saban's program is also in the mix for top-rated offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer and No. 18 prospect Damon Payne.

Georgia is currently projected to land No. 6 prospect Amarius Mims and No. 10 recruit James Williams, and if it could land Foreman in addition to those two, it may challenge Ohio State for the top class.

Reigning national champion LSU has drawn more interest across the nation because of its recent success under Ed Orgeron, but it may be an outsider for Foreman with a strong push coming from the west coast.

Oregon and USC will do their best to keep Foreman in the Pacific time zone as they fight over the top prospects out of California.

The Ducks brought in seven prospects from California in the class of 2020 and have four pledges from the state in the class of 2021, including 5-star wide receiver Troy Franklin.

Two years ago, Oregon signed Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was the No. 2 prospect, and he could be one of the top pass-rushers in college football in 2020.

If the Ducks land Foreman, it would further establish them as a program that could contend for the top talent in every class, but they may not fend off USC.

The Trojans have taken back the recruiting crown in their own state by landing 11 commitments from California players in this cycle, and they are viewed as the favorite to land Foreman, according to 247 Sports.

Foreman would be the cornerstone of USC's class, and it would re-establish the recruiting dominance in California after the Trojans landed a single top-300 player in the class of 2020.

Staying close to home has to intrigue Foreman in the current climate, and he could be part of a rebuilding at USC that moves it back toward the top of the Pac-12.

There is a chance Foreman follows in the footsteps of basketball recruit Makur Maker and commit to a HBCU in Howard.

USC seems like the ideal landing spot in terms of location and ability to grow into a professional, but the allure of national title contenders Clemson, Alabama and Georgia should at least have Foreman question moving out of state.

Prediction: Foreman commits to USC.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports

