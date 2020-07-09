Hawks Hire Tori Miller as G League's 1st Female General Manager

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

There will be no more G League games this season, but that didn't stop the College Park Skyhawks and Tori Miller from making history.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate announced they promoted Miller to the general manager position. Miller became the first woman to become a general manager in G League history with the move.

ESPN noted Miller has experience as a basketball operations intern for the Phoenix Suns, assistant general manager of the Skyhawks and basketball operations manager for the Erie BayHawks.

According to the team's announcement, former Skyhawks general manager Derek Pierce will oversee Atlanta's scouting department as the vice president of player personnel. That opened up the position for Miller, who was already within the organization as the assistant general manager.

She told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic in August 2019 she plans on becoming an NBA general manager.

"I want to create that path," Miller said. "I want to be the one person where others say, 'Hey, Tori Miller did it. I want to do it as well.'"

She will have to start building for the future, as the G League canceled the rest of its season in June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Skyhawks were 20-23 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference at the time of the announcement.