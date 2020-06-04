Report: NBA G League Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season Due to COVID-19

NBA Photos/Getty Images

The NBA's Board of Governors approved a return-to-play plan Thursday that will allow the 2019-20 to resume on July 31.

However, the G League has decided to cancel the remainder of its 2019-20 campaign, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

"The NBA G League paid out all of its players through the season (17 canceled days) and extended their health benefits," Charania added.

The 33-10 Wisconsin Herd—the Milwaukee Bucks' affiliate—finished atop the Eastern Conference, while the 30-12 Utah Jazz-affiliated Salt Lake City Stars topped the Western Conference.

The NBA announced the suspension of its season on March 11 after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and the G League suspended its season on March 12.

The Athletic's Clevis Murray relayed that he had "been in communication with a few G League personnel who felt the season being canceled was inevitable the longer postponement went."

Wisconsin guard Frank Mason was the league's leading scorer with 26.4 points per game, while Westchester Knicks center/forward Ivan Rabb led in rebounds (12.1) and Lakeland Magic guard Josh Magette averaged the most assists (10.6).

The G League's regular season was scheduled to conclude on March 28. The playoffs would have begun on March 31 and featured four rounds—three single-elimination rounds and a best-of-three Finals series.

The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets' affiliate, are the reigning G League champions.