Video: Cam Newton Works Out with New Patriots Teammate N'Keal Harry for 1st Time

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is already connecting with new teammate and second-year wide receiver N'Keal Harry one day after the Pats officially announced the signing of the ex-Carolina Panther and 2015 NFL MVP.

NFL sports photographer/videographer John Aguero (h/t Boston.com) provided footage of Newton and Harry meeting and working together on a Los Angeles practice field.

Newton and Harry are both looking to bounce back after injury-plagued 2019 seasons.

Newton, who played for the Panthers for nine seasons before the team released him in March, only suited up for Weeks 1 and 2 last year before a Lisfranc injury forced him to the sideline for the remaining 14 games.

Harry, whom the Patriots drafted 32nd overall in 2019, missed the first two months of the season with an ankle injury. He played just seven games and amassed 12 catches for 105 yards and two scores.

At his peak, Newton is one of football's best signal-callers, one who's capable of dominating a game in the air and on the ground. He's suffered shoulder and foot injuries over the past few seasons but passed a physical in March, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harry starred at Arizona State thanks to 213 catches, 2,889 yards and 25 total touchdowns in his three seasons. At 6'4" and 225 pounds, Harry creates a big mismatch against smaller cornerbacks.

They'll both look to enjoy resurgent seasons in 2020 as the Pats' Week 1 game on Sept. 13 versus the Miami Dolphins nears.