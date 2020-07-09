Report: ACC Expected to Play Conference-Only 2020 CFB Schedule Amid COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with the trophy following the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Virginia in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Clemson won 62-17. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The ACC is reportedly expected to only play in-conference games during the 2020 college football season.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported the news, with the ACC joining the Big Ten as major conferences to eliminate nonconference play. 

          

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

