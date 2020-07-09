Jorge Masvidal Clears Quarantine Ahead of Kamaru Usman Fight at UFC 251

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal has left quarantine on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ahead of his bout with Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on Saturday, his manager confirmed to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Helwani reported that Masvidal has passed three COVID-19 tests and will be administered one more after weighing in Friday to receive the green light to step inside the Octagon.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, UFC President Dana White laid out the steps the UFC was undertaking for those traveling to Abu Dhabi.

Personnel are quarantined in Las Vegas before the flight and then have a 48-hour quarantine period upon arriving in the UAE. From there, they're subjected to regular COVID-19 testing so they can either fight or take part in the proceedings in a support capacity.

UFC added Masvidal to the card only after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

The company also had to scrap its co-main event for its July 15 Fight Night show on "Fight Island" after Pedro Munhoz tested positive. Munhoz was supposed to clash with Frankie Edgar.

UFC 251 is the first of four cards the UFC is staging in Abu Dhabi, giving the promotion a temporary base of operations during the pandemic. With all of the precautionary steps in place, White told ESPN it has to be "near impossible" for somebody to test positive for the coronavirus in Abu Dhabi.