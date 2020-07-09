Jorge Masvidal Clears Quarantine Ahead of Kamaru Usman Fight at UFC 251

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 16: UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal interacts with the media during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day at UFC APEX on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal has left quarantine on "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ahead of his bout with Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on Saturday, his manager confirmed to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Helwani reported that Masvidal has passed three COVID-19 tests and will be administered one more after weighing in Friday to receive the green light to step inside the Octagon.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday, UFC President Dana White laid out the steps the UFC was undertaking for those traveling to Abu Dhabi.

Personnel are quarantined in Las Vegas before the flight and then have a 48-hour quarantine period upon arriving in the UAE. From there, they're subjected to regular COVID-19 testing so they can either fight or take part in the proceedings in a support capacity.

UFC added Masvidal to the card only after Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

The company also had to scrap its co-main event for its July 15 Fight Night show on "Fight Island" after Pedro Munhoz tested positive. Munhoz was supposed to clash with Frankie Edgar.

UFC 251 is the first of four cards the UFC is staging in Abu Dhabi, giving the promotion a temporary base of operations during the pandemic. With all of the precautionary steps in place, White told ESPN it has to be "near impossible" for somebody to test positive for the coronavirus in Abu Dhabi.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Jorge Masvidal Clears Quarantine

    Jorge Masvidal out of quarantine on 'Fight Island,' needs to pass one more COVID-19 test before Usman fight (ESPN)

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Jorge Masvidal Clears Quarantine

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert UFC 251 Predictions 🔮

    Our staff give their picks for Fight Island

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Expert UFC 251 Predictions 🔮

    Kelsey McCarson
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside the Logistics of UFC 251

    😷 COVID-19 testing in Vegas and Abu Dhabi 🤔 Dana: ‘Near impossible’ to test positive 📲 Detailing prep for Fight Island

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Inside the Logistics of UFC 251

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Conor Returns

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Conor Returns

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report