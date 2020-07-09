Dana White 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Conor McGregor Ended UFC Retirement

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White said Wednesday he "wouldn't be surprised" to see Conor McGregor back in the Octagon in 2021.

McGregor announced his retirement in June. He previously stepped away from MMA in both April 2016 and March 2019 before returning on both occasions.

"The game just does not excite me, and that's that," McGregor told ESPN's Ariel Helwani last month. "All this waiting around. There's nothing happening. I'm going through opponent options, and there's nothing really there at the minute. There's nothing that's exciting me."

White told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd (via Damon Martin of MMA Fighting) he's taking The Notorious' decision at face value, but he's also not closing the door on a return for one of the sport's biggest draws.

"As of right now, he's retired," White said Wednesday. "I wouldn't be surprised if he came out and wanted to fight somebody next year after all these different fights play out."

McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, last fought in January, a knockout victory over Donald Cerrone.

He's also one of the best in the fight game at selling himself and his bouts. Perhaps taking his cue from boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., who's enjoying his third retirement after beating McGregor in a 2017 boxing match, he's extended that to show unpredictability is part of generating hype.

A McGregor fight draws headlines. A McGregor bout in which he comes "out of retirement" after a semi-extended period is bigger news, even if the layoff would have happened anyway.

So while it's possible the Irish sensation has stepped away from the UFC for good, it's more likely he'll return when the opponent and financial offer is right.