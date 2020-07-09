76ers' Joel Embiid Wears Tyvek Suit at Airport Ahead of NBA Restart

David Dow/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid was seen wearing a Tyvek suit ahead of a plane ride to Orlando, Florida, on Thursday for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, according to Pat Gallen of CBS3 in Philadelphia.

Gallen also tweeted a photo of Embiid posing alongside someone while wearing the suit:

The 2019-20 season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 22 teams are set to play out the rest of the regular season at the Walt Disney World Resort beginning July 30.

Philly is sixth in the Eastern Conference at 39-26, but it leads the eighth-place Orlando Magic by nine games. Since teams are playing only eight regular-season "seeding" games before the postseason begins, the Sixers have already clinched a playoff berth.

The Sixers were fairly disappointing prior to the suspension of the season, in part because of injuries to Embiid and Ben Simmons. Now that Embiid and Simmons are seemingly back to full strength, the 76ers could be a threat in the East.

Embiid, 26, has been plagued by injuries ever since the Sixers selected him third overall in the 2014 NBA draft. He missed each of his first two NBA seasons with foot ailments.

However, he is dominant when he plays, and he has been named an All-Star in each of the past three seasons.

In 44 games this season, Embiid is averaging 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks.

The Sixers need a healthy and productive Embiid to go on a deep playoff run. Based on the Tyvek suit he donned Thursday, he appears to be going to great lengths to stay healthy and avoid the coronavirus.