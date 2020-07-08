Chiefs' Mitchell Schwartz Posts Message on Anti-Semitism, Supporting BLM

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz posted a message decrying anti-Semitism in the wake of recent posts and comments made by NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson and former NBA player Stephen Jackson and said he hoped this was an opportunity for the Jewish community and Black Lives Matter movement to stand together.

Schwartz tweeted:

DeSean Jackson apologized for a second time Tuesday after he posted Monday anti-Semitic rhetoric that had been incorrectly attributed to former German dictator Adolf Hitler. According to ESPN, the text in question said in part that white Jews "will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

He also shared two separate Instagram posts lauding Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been deemed anti-Semitic by several organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center.

Both the Eagles and NFL released statements condemning DeSean Jackson's posts.

Stephen Jackson supported DeSean Jackson's posts, claiming the Eagles wideout had been telling the truth in a since-deleted Instagram video (h/t ESPN):

"So I just read a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles posted regarding DeSean Jackson's comments. He was trying to educate himself, educate people, and he's speaking the truth. Right? He's speaking the truth. You know he don't hate nobody, but he's speaking the truth of the facts that he knows and trying to educate others.

"But y'all don't want us to educate ourselves. If it's talking about the Black race, y'all ain't saying nothing about it. They killing us, police killing us and treating us like sh-t, racism at an all-time high, but ain't none of you NFL owners spoke up on that, ain't none of you teams spoke up on that. But the same team had a receiver [Riley Cooper] who said the [n-word] publicly! They gave him an extension! I play for the Big3. We have a Jewish owner. He understands where we stand and some of the things we say, but it's not directed to him. It's the way we've been treated."

He hasn't backed down on that opinion:

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner also commented on DeSean Jackson's posts on Twitter.

"We need to understand that Jewish people deal with the same amount of hate and similar hardships and hard times," he said in the video. "I'm not trying to get emotional right now, but I want to preach to the Black and Brown community that we need to uplift them and put our arms around them just as much."

"When we talk about the Black Lives Matter and we talk about elevating ourselves, we can't do that while stepping on the back of other people to elevate ourselves," he added.