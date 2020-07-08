Ohio State Pauses Workouts for Football, Basketball Teams After COVID-19 Tests

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Ohio State University has suspended voluntary workouts for seven sports, including football and both basketball teams, after an undetermined number of student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

The university cited privacy concerns for its reasoning in not disclosing the number of positive tests. Policy dictates anyone who has contracted the virus must self-isolate for at least 14 days and the student-athletes will receive care from Ohio State's athletics medical staff.

