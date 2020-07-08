Derrick Henry Rumors: Titans Contract Extension Not 'On the Verge of Happening'

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs up field against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Derrick Henry has signed his franchise tag tender, so a holdout from the Tennessee Titans running back does not appear likely. That does not mean that a contract extension is looming, however.

According to Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com, "no extension is on the verge of happening," though "there is the possibility that talks could accelerate in the final week with the deadline approaching. A move toward common ground is still possible as the sides are expected to continue discussions in an effort to put together an amenable deal for the former Heisman Trophy-winning running back."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

