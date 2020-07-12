Petr Yan Beats Jose Aldo Via TKO to Win Bantamweight Title at UFC 251

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Petr Yan captured the vacant UFC bantamweight title with a fifth-round TKO of Jose Aldo at UFC 251 from du Forum at UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

Referee Leon Roberts stopped the fight at 3:24 of the fifth round after Yan landed a litany of punches with a prolonged ground-and-pound. The new bantamweight champion took control of the fight late in the fourth round with some hard punches before dominating in the fifth.

Yan becomes the 37th fighter to capture a UFC championship before suffering his first defeat under the company's banner. He extended his record to a perfect 7-0 since joining the promotion in June 2018. The 27-year-old's ascent to the top of the division has been as sudden as it has been impressive.

The fight is a reset of sorts for the bantamweight division. With Henry Cejudo dethroning former champion Dominick Cruz in May only to immediately relinquish the belt via his retirement, Yan and Aldo were chosen to fight to crown a new champ.

It ushers in an exciting future for the division, which has a wide array of potential challengers to Yan.

One of those fighters is Aljamain Sterling. Aljo picked up a first-round submission win over Cory Sandhagen in June, which has him feeling like he's the next man in line.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I never wish ill will saying 'I wish this guy won or this guy lost.' I really don't care," Sterling said, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "The best guy, let them have their night. Let the better man win, and whoever I get to face, I'm excited for the opportunity."

He went on to say that if it were Yan who came away victorious, his team would be prepared to blow up his hype train.

That train is now full steam ahead, as he resides atop one of the most dangerous divisions going. Not only is Sterling an imminent threat with his tricky submission game and top-notch grappling, but Cody Garbrandt has also reentered the mix, while Sean O'Malley is rising and Marlon Moraes is waiting in the wings.

Yan may have completed his journey to the top of the mountain, but staying there will be an even more difficult task.