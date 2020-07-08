Toledo DL Jahneil Douglas Dies at 22 After Being Shot

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

Toledo helmet during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. Toledo won 51-35. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Toledo junior defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas died Tuesday at 22 years old, the school announced.

"We were all shocked to learn of the tragic death of Jahneil Douglas," athletic director Mike O'Brien said. "This is a devastating loss for our football team and our University, and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation."

According to WTOL 11, police reported Douglas was shot outside of a restaurant in west Toledo, Ohio, after an altercation between two men and later died at a local hospital.

Douglas made 12 appearances and two total tackles through his first two seasons with the Rockets.

A native of Toledo, he played a starring role as an offensive and defensive lineman at Start High School. He was a first-team All-Ohio offensive lineman as a senior in 2016.

According to WTOL, an investigation into Douglas' death remains ongoing and no arrests have been reported.

